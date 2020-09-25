IPAC kicks as Yobe shifts LG elections to next year

By Duku JOEL, Damaturu

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yobe State chapter says it does not support the postponement of the Local Government election in the State to February next year.

The Yobe State Chairman of IPAC Umar Mohammed Kukuri while fielding question from journalists in Damaturu said the decision of the electoral body in the state does not have the blessing of his members but promised to come up with a decision after the executive members in the state have met.

“At the moment, I cannot give you a definite answer on the decision of IPAC in the state on the shifting of the date for the election next year by the State Independent Electoral Committee. We can’t say we are comfortable with the decision until we meet as executive, inform our members and take a decision on the matter to communicate to you people and the public,” Kukuri said.

The Nation reported that Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission had announced that local government elections will be conducted in the state on December 5, 2020.

But in a twist, the Chairman of the Electoral body, Dr. Mamman Mohammed Friday announced a shift in the election attributing it to a surge in COVID 19 cases in the state.

“On 4 of September, 2020. I released the schedule of activities for the Local Government council elections fixed for the 5th December, 2020 as the date of election.

“On that day, I stated our preparedness to conduct the elections in substantial compliance with the COVID -19 protocols and guidelines as prescribed by WHO

“Regrettably, our State recently recorded a slight resurgence of the COVID-19 with the two cases confirmed,” he said.