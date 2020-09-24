IPOB orders sit-at-home on Oct 1, Yoruba group restates self-determination rally

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared a sit-at-home on October 1, 2020, to protest alleged killings and bad governance.

It stated that the exercise would hold in South East, South-South, and parts of the South West where agitation for Oduduwa Republic reverberates, as well as abroad.

Also, a Diaspora group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV) said its proposed self-determination rally entitled: ‘Oodua Republic’ to sensitise the ethnic nationality globally on Independence Day remains intact.

Its Director of Communications, Zacheaus Somorin, confirmed the body’s preparedness via a statement yesterday.

“The rally is to sensitise the world on the need to liberate Yoruba race from the shackles of bondage. We have made our position known to our people in Nigeria. The reason for seeking self-determination as the best means and alternative is to save the nation from impending implosion,” he said.

In a statement yesterday in Enugu by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB enjoined “all Biafrans and every conscious Nigerian, especially those ethnic nationalities reeling from the triple blow of terrorism, bad governance, and economic annihilation, to boycott every government-organised ceremony designed to eulogise the failure that Nigeria has become.”

The spokesman continued: “This is the time to let the world know how disastrously intolerable human existence is in Nigeria today. If you want to see an end to terrorism and organised mediocrity, now is the time to register your anger by ensuring that you and your households sit at home on October 1, 2020. Do not risk the life and well being of your children by allowing them to gather in groups in the open where terrorists may find it easier to blow them up or kidnap them.

“There is credible intelligence that terrorist groups are planning to slaughter our children should they venture out to celebrate or march on October 1.

“This order is to highlight our position and resolve as Biafrans that we are no longer interested in propping up a crumbling terrorist state. The leadership of this great movement, in conjunction with supporters of Biafra freedom across the globe, IPOB has concluded every arrangement to let the whole world know and understand that we are no longer part of this shambolic monument to terrorism and failure.”

Powerful further stated: “As this long-expired contraption marks her abused independence on October 1 this year, we (IPOB) will appropriately declare our intention towards the full and irreversible restoration of Biafra sovereignty and independence for all oppressed ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“A complete and total lockdown of Biafraland and other terror-ravaged areas of the Middle Belt come of October 1, 2020, is sacrosanct, irreversible, and non-negotiable.”

He stressed: “Wholesale slaughter of innocent Judeo-Christians and state-sponsored ethnic cleansing cannot be going on in our land at the same time as fake jamborees are being organised by the same sponsors in order to deflect our attention away from the imminent danger we are all in.



“



We therefore urge that all markets, schools, and businesses in Biafraland and beyond be shut down as a mark of respect to all those who have died as a result of terrorism against innocent civilians, especially Christians, ethnic cleansing in Southern Kaduna and elsewhere across the Middle Belt. Everywhere in Biafraland must be under lock for Nigeria and the world to know that we are all united in our march towards total freedom. There should be no public events or ceremonies in Biafraland to avoid any needless loss of lives.”