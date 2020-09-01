IPOB/Police Clash: Ugwuanyi laments loss of lives

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle), his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (6th right) and heads of security agencies in the state, after an emergency State Security Council meeting, at Government House, Enugu, on Wednesday.

ENUGU—Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Tuesday, rose from an emergency security council meeting with all the heads of security agencies in the state, reiterating his commitment to get to the root of the IPOB and police clash of August 23, as well as put further machinery in motion to forestall future re-occurrence.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, which took place at the EXCO Chambers of the Lion Building, Government House, Enugu, Governor Ugwuanyi expressed sadness over the loss of lives during the untoward events.

The governor said: “As the Chief Security Officer of the state, I am at all times committed to doing all within my powers to ensure the security of lives and properties in Enugu State.

“Following the emergency Security Council meeting, it has become necessary to give those responsible for getting to the root of these unfortunate developments a little more time to complete their work.”

Ugwuanyi further said: “The events of August 23, which culminated in the loss of lives of members of Nigerian security agencies and residents of Enugu State as well as recent reports of attacks on Railway Police Station, Ogui on August 28, and Unity Police Station, Abakpa on August 30, where weapons were reported to have been carted away, have been matters of great concern to me.”

The governor, therefore, asked those in the custody of weapons snatched from security agents to return them to the agencies or the nearest traditional ruler, who will return same to the appropriate security agency.

While appealing for calm and understanding of all concerned “as we work together to sustain the long-existing and cherished peace in Enugu State,” the governor disclosed that the State Security Council, at the meeting, approved the immediate joint patrol by all security agencies and a meeting with traditional rulers, religious and opinion leaders to hold on Thursday, September 3, at the Government House, Enugu.

