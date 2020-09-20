Breaking News

Irish Literature in Transition: A near-perfect reading of Ireland’s great writers

This is a remarkably ambitious project, taking the temperature of Irish literature from 1730 to the present in approximately 2,400 pages.

The seven editors – Moyra Haslett, Claire Connolly, Matthew Campbell, Marjorie Howes, Eve Patten, Eric Falci and Paige Reynolds – have selected their contributors from pioneers in the field (such as Andrew Carpenter, Ian Campbell Ross and Helen M Burke in the 18th century) through mid-career scholars (the majority, including the editors) to some exciting young contributors. I would question the use of “Irish literature” in the title, however, since all but six of the 120 chapters are on Irish writing in English.

