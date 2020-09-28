Irish Times ‘Big Night In’ online interviews with Róisín Ingle restart this Saturday

The Women’s Podcast Big Night In, a series of online talks that launched during the first lockdown, proved a huge success with lively audiences.

This weekend, on Saturday October 3rd, a second season begins with Senator Eileen Flynn in conversation with Women’s Podcast co-host Róisín Ingle.

The Big Night In series will take place on Saturday nights from 7 to 8pm every fortnight until December 12th. In all there will be six conversations with inspiring, entertaining women.

Joining Senator Flynn for the Big Night In are writer Caitlin Moran, broadcaster Claire Byrne, Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry, former state pathologist Marie Cassidy and one more special guest who is yet to be announced.

Saturday October 3rd, 7-8pm: Senator Eileen Flynn

Earlier this year in a piece of good pandemic news Eileen Flynn became the first female Traveller in the Oireachtas when she was appointed a senator. Flynn has been an activist for more than a decade, working with the Irish Traveller Movement, the National Traveller Women’s Forum and Ballyfermot Traveller Action Programme. She has campaigned on housing, marriage equality, abortion rights and anti-racism issues. Based in Donegal, she recently spoke to The Irish Times about having her first child and the discrimination she faced in the maternity services.

Saturday October 17th, 7-8pm: Samantha Barry

When Cork woman Samantha Barry took over at the helm of the US magazine Glamour in 2018, she became only its eighth editor since it was first printed in 1939. Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who brought her on board, has described her as “fearless”. Barry counts Amal Clooney as one of her closest friends (since long before George was on the scene), and she has had a distinguished career in journalism at the BBC and CNN. But since her appointment as Glamour editor-in-chief, Barry has shaken things up at the magazine, hitting the headlines for her decision to cease its monthly publication schedule and develop it as a digital product. She joins us from her base in New York.

Saturday, October 31st, 7-8pm: Caitlin Moran

British writer Caitlin Moran published her bestselling feminist epic How to Be A Woman in 2010 and thought she had it all – the patriarchy and general hoo-ha of being a woman – figured out. But in her new book More Than A Woman she has a whole new range of questions: “Why isn’t there such a thing as a ‘Mum Bod’? How did sex get boring? What are men really thinking? Can feminists have Botox? Why has wine turned against me? Has feminism gone too far? Where did all that stuff in the kitchen drawers come from? And, as always, WHO’S LOOKING AFTER THE CHILDREN?” The middle-aged woman who truly has seen it all joins us for the Big Night In to talk about what happens next. Expect mile-a-minute chat, feminist insights and plenty of laughs.

Saturday, November, 14th 7-8pm: Claire Byrne

One of the most memorable images from early in the pandemic was Claire Byrne broadcasting from the shed in her garden as she recovered from Covid-19. Since then the Co Laois woman has continued her current affairs television show Claire Byrne Live and landed a new job, replacing Sean O’Rourke as presenter of the RTÉ Radio 1’s Today show, bringing her blend of sharp-analysis, probing questions and warmth to the wide-ranging programme.

Saturday, November 28th, 7-8pm: Marie Cassidy

This year Marie Cassidy, Ireland’s state pathologist from 2004 until 2018, publishes a memoir which explores her remarkable journey from working-class Glasgow to the world of forensic pathology. Described as “an outstanding woman of her time”, Cassidy was involved in some of Ireland’s best-known crimes. She had a very clear motive in writing her book Beyond the Tape: The Life and Many Deaths of a State Pathologist: “Death is not a headline or an obituary notice, it is something that will happen to us all. I have witnessed death in all its guises. This book is an attempt to enable you to see with my eyes, to walk carefully in my footprints beyond the police tape.” We look forward to welcoming her to our Big Night In.

Saturday, December 12th, 7-8pm

Special guest to be revealed.