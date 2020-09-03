Is His Excellency doing well?

By Olatunji Ololade

Four state governor has no love for you. If you insist otherwise, then your state suffers no shortage of bedspace because “His Excellency has developed housing and healthcare” from the base to the rafters as his media unit claims. Thus every primary healthcare (PHC) centre is functional in your state likewise secondary and tertiary health facilities – particularly in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No doubt, you have adequate, qualified medical personnel running your state’s primary, secondary and tertiary health facilities that never run short of medical supplies including gauze, syringes, gloves, surgical masks, disinfectants, hand-wash and so on.

If you insist that “His Excellency is doing well,” this means your governor has repaired bad roads and constructed new ones thus funnelling development to remote villages and suburbs hitherto cut off from your state’s manufacturing and agricultural economies.

If your state governor is as “humble” and “down to earth” as you claim, then he doesn’t wait till election hours to share roasted corn with you on the streets. His wife doesn’t wait till the transition period to grab the ladle from iya alaakara (beancake seller) at her makeshift stall at the neighbourhood junction. It also means that your state governor’s wife shops in the same market as you do.

His children attend the same public primary schools as yours. They visit the same mall and use the same hospital facilities as you and your loved ones.

It also means that you get first dibs on bedspace before the governor and his family, given his penchant for highlighting his role as a public servant, “always ready to lead from behind.”

If your governor isn’t all of these. If he hasn’t instituted at least a semblance of the worded portrait, and he still has your steadfast, fanatical support, then there must be something dense about you. Something maleficent perhaps.

The aware would consider your loyalty with a shudder of awe, dread, and impotence. They would wonder how long our nation may cringe and regress by your ghastly perspiration in support of the ruling class’ fever of greed and fits of insolence even as they ponder the citizenry’s shocking acquiescence.

Democracy is never by default the best form of government. It is not a miraculous redemption from bad governance, institutionalised corruption, disease, and inequality. Unless it is a democracy that prioritizes collective good and public health over shady expediences, prejudices, and leadership greed.

This minute, we witness so many failures in Nigerian democracy. It is fast dissembling into a negative model, furnishing a roadmap on how to fail. But at independence, Nigeria roared a bristling legend; we penned a stirring narrative of hope, grandiose in plot and immeasurable in depth.

In the wake of the oil boom, that rousing narrative attained the charm of an African fairy tale, inspiring similar narratives across the continent. But nearly seven decades later, Nigeria is in trouble. That’s putting it mildly.

This minute, Nigeria unfurls as scorched earth. The lands of famine are our congested cities and remote suburbs, teeming with unemployed youth warring tribes, and impoverished senior citizens, who have been deemed responsible for their own deprivations.

In the blooming dystopia, Nigeria keels over a bothersome hankering for loans and feuding over looted funds. For the umpteenth time, the executive and legislative arms of government establish each other’s mortifying corruption and penchant for looting the state and agency coffers’ silly.

As the scandal persists over the government’s lack of accountability for COVID-19 funding, Nigeria grapples with more damning news of N81.5 billion looted funds at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) among others.

As Nigeria grapples with the shock waves of the pandemic, government, federal, and state agencies arbitrarily issue VATs on frantic revenue generation drives whose proceeds are fecklessly looted by the executive and legislative officers.

The banks are ineffectual, as usual; they are rigged to enrich the affluent by robbing the poor, unlike the impressive Athenian democracy that rose out of the egalitarian social and political reforms of Solon, including his decision to wipe out all of the debts that were bankrupting Athenian citizens.

Amid the scrambled retrospectives and outpouring of palliatives on the crippling economic crisis, nobody would deign to ask what a crisis that occurred almost 2000 years ago can tell us about the enduring relationships between legislative agendas, financial crises, and policy responses. Perhaps because Nigeria lacks the moral and human resource for such a practical, progressive endeavour.

A severe economic crisis brews, and it is shattering traditional standards and beliefs. Any new revolutionary movement may topple the political system only by entrenching a new moral code.

Brinton lists other preconditions for revolution, including unified solidarity in opposition to a tiny, discredited power elite; a refusal by the press, scholars, and intellectuals to continue to defend the actions of the ruling class; an inability of the government to respond to the most basic needs of citizens; and a steady loss of will within the power elite to rule judiciously.

The denial of opportunities to the sons and daughters of the professional class and the impoverished galvanize resistance. Crippling isolation soon leaves the power elite with neither allies nor outside support.

Finally, the state will convulse by a crisis triggered by economic instability and often accompanied by military defeat, as was the case in Czarist Russia, or a long and futile conflict, as is the case with our own wars against northeast banditry and terrorism in the northeast. It is at the moment of crisis that revolution begins.

James Davies, in his essay “Toward a Theory of Revolution,” names the “intolerable gap between what people want and what they get” as the most important component of revolt. The most common case for this widening gap writes Davies, is an economic or social dislocation that makes the affected individual generally tense and frustrated.

As we endure familiar and unfamiliar crises of citizenship and governance, let us pay good mind to the 2023 electoral march. Come 2023, the citizenry must seek out candidates on the basis of their antecedents in governance and outside it.

If we did not indulge in such abject perversions and pitiable evasions as the argument that some contemptible liar “means well” – that a mooching bum “can’t help it” – that an unrepentant murderer “needs understanding” or that a desperate, power-thirsty politician is driven by concern “for the public good,” the history of our past few decades would have been different.

Do we know the candidate who could guarantee the provision and sustenance of good roads and electricity, standard and affordable health care, security, a stable economy, and quality education among others?

Shall we now identify and root for the candidate capable of resolving the conflicting characteristics of our tribal mentality? Can we identify the candidate who can validate and attain a worthy equilibrium between the expediency of wiping off our slums vis-à-vis the affordability of beautiful cities and suburbs?

Can we identify the candidate who can evaluate and project our given concretes by an abstract principle while exacting the most probable if not practicable outcomes?

In peace or war, pestilence or health, that would be a leader for all climes.