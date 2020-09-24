Israel Tightens Lockdown, Closes Synagogues as Coronavirus Cases Surge

TEL AVIV—Israel ordered all nonessential businesses and synagogues to close starting Friday, tightening restrictions a week after imposing a second nationwide lockdown as the government struggles to contain a resurgent coronavirus outbreak.

Under the new measures, which will last at least through Oct. 10, all private businesses except those considered vital—such as supermarkets and pharmacies—will be closed. Residents will also have to remain within a one-kilometer radius from their homes.

The…