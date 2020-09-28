Daily News

‘It feels refreshing to be back home’, Uduaghan returns to PDP 

By
0
Post Views: Visits 18

Uduaghan replies Akpabio on NDDC contract

By Festus Ahon

IMMEDIATE past Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP after about two years in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Uduaghan formally rejoined the PDP Monday morning in his hometown, Abigborodo in Warri North Local Government Area of the State.

Also read: Ondo Decides: Jegede is wasting his time, can’t fly in this election — Okunomo

The Former Governor in his Facebook handle this morning, in a post titled: “I AM BACK HOME”, said “I am back to join forces with other party leaders to strengthen our party, the largest Party in Africa -PDP!

“Haven tasted the other side, it feels refreshing to be back home!

“Thank you all for receiving me back. It feels like I never left.

“God bless you!”

Details coming soon…

Vanguard News

Breaking: Emmanuel Uduaghan returns to PDP

Previous article

Kenya: How Fun-Loving Kenyans Ignored Covid-19 Measures During World Tourism Day

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News