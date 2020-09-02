International News

‘It had no fear’: Black bear takes a swipe at a jogger’s leg on a popular hiking trail

By
0
Post Views: Visits 31

‘It had no fear’: Black bear takes a swipe at a jogger’s leg after emerging from bushes on a popular hiking trail

  • Incident occurred on the Coquitlam Crunch trail in British Columbia, Canada
  • Sam Abdullah happened to be walking along the path at the time and captured the encounter on camera
  • Woman was able to make a daring escape from the black bear; she has not been identified
  • A local conservation officer says authorities are now trying to trap the bear and it may be euthanized  

By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

Published: | Updated:

Video shows the moment a woman came face-to-face with a black bear while out jogging on a popular trail in Canada

The terrifying encounter occurred Saturday along the Coquitlam Crunch trail in British Columbia, and was filmed by passerby, Sam Abdullah. 

The 90-second clip begins with the unidentified jogger looking alarmed as she notices the bear emerge from the bushes right in front of her.  

Trying not to startle the deadly creature, the woman stands completely still as it slowly begins to approach her. 

The large bear then swipes the jogger’s leg with its front paw. 

Heart-stopping video shows the moment a woman came face-to-face with a black bear while out jogging on a popular trail in British Columbia, Canada on Saturday 

Thankfully, the predator appears uninterested in further interacting with the woman, and she quickly manages to run away. 

Abdullah’s video captures the sheer terror on her face as she runs from the bear, unsure as to whether it is trailing behind her.  

Abdullah told CBC that he tried to help the female jogger by distracting the black bear. 

‘If you see the video, we are doing the opposite [of what] we are supposed to do. We are coming closer to the bear,’ he stated. 

‘I was trying to distract the bear by yelling because we are not running away, because there was a girl there and we waited there until we knew that she was  safe.’

The 90-second clip begins with the unidentified jogger appearing terrified as she notices the bear emerge from the bushes right in front of her

Trying not to startle the deadly creature, the woman stands completely still as it slowly begins to approach her

Local conservation officer Murray Smith told CBC that the incident is ‘concerning’ and that they are now trying to trap the bear. 

‘It appears the bear had little or no fear of the runner,’ he stated. 

‘It wasn’t like the bear was startled by the runner and reached out and contacted them. In this case, the runner stopped, and the bear approached the runner and then the bear hit the person’s leg, so it’s very concerning.’ 

He added that there have been more than 20 reports  about a bear in the area in the past month. 

Smith says authorities are currently undecided as to whether they will euthanize the animal once it is caught. 

Abdullah’s video captures the sheer terror on the woman’s face as she runs from the bear, unsure as to whether it is trailing behind her

Advertisement

Teenagers who perceive their parents to be loving and supportive are less likely to be cyberbullies

Previous article

Happy Camper cashier is fired for writing ‘quit your job’ on a Chicago Police officer’s receipt

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in International News