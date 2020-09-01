Breaking News

It’s a girl: Ed Sheeran names new baby Lyra Antartica Seaborn Sheeran

By
Singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed a baby girl into their family.

The Galway girl singer took to Instagram to share the news and his daughter’s unusual name with his fans on Tuesday morning.

The post read: “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you…

“Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.

“We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

The couple, who went to secondary school together in Suffolk, married in December 2018.

