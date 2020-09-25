Ivana Trump, 71, dines out alone and visits a hair salon in New York

Ivana Trump was spotted enjoying a solo day out in New York yesterday, dining al fresco at an Italian restaurant before visiting a hair salon.

The Czech-born ex-wife of President Donald Trump was seen sitting at Bar Italia on New York’s Upper East Side before a kind gentleman chaperoned her to the hairdressers.

When she emerged from the hair salon businesswoman Ivana, 71, was escorted back home by a young woman.

Dressed all in black, the mother of Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric wore a disposable face mask as she traveled home from the salon.

Last week Ivana was spotted wearing the same jacket and trouser combination as she dined out at another local Italian, Altesi, with her teacup Yorkshire terrier Tiger, a certified comfort dog.

With her blonde locks swept into a voluminous up-do and wearing heavy eye make-up, Ivana appeared to have enjoyed a glass of white wine with her meal but kept her head and eyes down for much of the experience.

She was then seen taking the arm of a gentleman, dressed in jeans and a shirt, as she made her way down the street to the salon.

When she emerged, her bouffant freshly coiffed, a young lady dressed all in black escorted her back to her residence.

Earlier this month Ivana was blasted on social media following an appearance on the ITV show Loose Women, with some viewers branding her a ‘bigot’.

During the lunchtime program, Ivana claimed US immigrants must enter the country legally and was adamant that they pay taxes as she said the rest of Americans do.

She also generalized to the hosts that undocumented immigrants may rape women or not dress ‘Americanly’.

Ivana – who is herself a legal immigrant to the US – said she is ‘very proud’ of her former partner.

‘I see he can do a great job, he is pro everything which I believe in. He is Republican and so am I. He has achieved so much – especially with immigration,’ she said in the interview.

‘I am an immigrant, and I have no problem with the immigrants, but they must come into the country legally and get a job and pay taxes like the rest of the Americans and just live and be part of society.

‘There are some people who don’t even dress Americanly, they dress whatever they dress in and they don’t get a job and they steal and they rape the women and that is not the idea.’

When asked whether she felt her view on immigration could be perceived as inhumane, she went on: ‘It is inhumane, but everybody has to pick themselves up.

‘They have to properly, apply for the visa so they can come to America and cross the border properly and get a job, have a house, start a family.’

Host Jane Moore interjected: ‘But those opportunities are very few and far between nowadays aren’t they?’

‘They are, but the people who will prevail, the people who want to work will prevail, the people who want to get food stamps and sleep on the benches, this is what we don’t want,’ Ivana insisted.

Her comments left viewers outraged, with one calling the outburst ‘disturbing’, while another called the mother-of-three an ’embarrassing bigot’.

Ivana grew up in Czechoslovakia and moved to Canada in September 1973. She met Trump at a modeling event in New York City in 1976, and they married in April 1977.

The couple’s first son, Donald Trump Jr, was born later that year in December. They welcomed their daughter Ivanka in 1981 and then their son Eric in 1984.

All three of the children were born in New York, making them US citizens; Ivana was legally living in the country at the time, but she didn’t become a US citizen until 1988, although she was eligible for naturalization and citizenship three years after tying the knot with Trump. They divorced in 1990.