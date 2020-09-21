Ivana Trump wears a bright pink trench to enjoy an alfresco meal in New York City

Ivana Trump cut a stylish figure in a bright bubblegum pink trench coat as she stepped out with a friend in New York City on Saturday, less than a week after she was branded a ‘bigot’ for her rant against immigrants on a British talk show.

President Donald Trump‘s 71-year-old ex-wife and her companion were seen strolling by the luxury stores on Madison Avenue without masks before dining alfresco at the Italian eatery Bar Italia.

Ivana stood out in a pink satin trench coat with black buttons and a matching scarf, which she wore over a pink turtleneck. She paired the eye-catching look with white skinny jeans and black flats with crystal buckles.

Last days of summer: Ivana Trump, 71, was seen out with a friend on Madison Avenue in New York City on Saturday

Catching up: The two stopped by the Italian eatery Bar Italia to eat

Always one to love a bauble, she had on red drop earrings and a long ball necklace that was mostly hidden underneath her coat.

Her platinum blonde hair was pulled back in her signature beehive with her bangs framing her perfectly made-up face. She sported thick black liner around her eyes and rosy-pink lipstick, her preferred beauty look in recent years.

Ivana topped off the look with her beloved Lady Dior mini bag, which she carried in her hand along with a small shopping bag while walking with her friend.

The former model’s pal was also dressed to impress in a black leather top, matching pencil skirt, and a fur stole. She had a small handbag slung over her shoulder, but she opted to carry her cellphone in her hand.

Ivana walked arm-in-arm with her companion as they passed by the high-end stores in the famous shopping district, including Giorgio Armani.

Neither of the women wore masks, despite Ivana being at a higher risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19 because of her age.

Support: Ivana held onto her friend’s arm as they walked past the high-end stores in the famous shopping district. Neither of them wore protective face masks

The two were seated outside when they arrived at Bar Italia, and Ivana used an empty chair to rest her scarf. They appeared to be deep in conversation as they nibbled on bread at the table.

Ivana recently came under fire after her appearance on the British daytime talk show Loose Women, but she hasn’t let the backlash stop her from enjoying the last official days of summer.

She was also spotted alfresco dining in New York City last Monday, tucking into a plate of spaghetti for lunch.

The former model was wearing all black when she stopped by Upper East Side Italian restaurant Altesi with her teacup Yorkshire terrier, Tiger, which is also a certified comfort dog.

Ivana, who was by herself, appeared to be falling asleep as she ate her $30 pasta dish. Apart from looking up to speak to a server as she ordered the meal, she kept her head and eyes down for the majority of the meal.

She wore a fabric face mask before and after she ate, and was later seen leaving the restaurant with Tiger on a leash.

The mother of three had stepped out with her dog right as the fallout from her appearance on daytime talk show Loose Women played out on social media.

Outfit of the day: Ivana stood out in a pink satin trench coat and a matching scarf, which paired with white skinny jeans and black flats with crystal buckles

Long day? Last Monday, Ivana had lunch by herself at the Upper East Side Italian restaurant Altesi. She appeared to be falling asleep at the table

During the show, which began airing 7:30 a.m. EST, Ivana said immigrants must enter the U.S. legally and was adamant that they pay taxes.

Czech-born Ivana, who is a legal immigrant to the U.S., also generalized to the hosts that undocumented immigrants may rape women or not dress ‘Americanly.’

She said she is ‘very proud’ of her former husband, with whom she shares three children: Donald Jr., 42, Ivanka, 38, and Eric, 36.

‘I see he can do a great job, he is pro everything which I believe in. He is Republican and so am I. He has achieved so much — especially with immigration,’ she said in the interview.

‘I am an immigrant, and I have no problem with the immigrants, but they must come into the country legally and get a job and pay taxes like the rest of the Americans and just live and be part of society.

‘There are some people who don’t even dress Americanly, they dress whatever they dress in and they don’t get a job and they steal and they rape the women and that is not the idea.’

Her comments left viewers outraged, with one calling the outburst ‘disturbing,’ while another called her an ’embarrassing bigot.’

Backlash: Ivana was branded a ‘bigot’ after her rant against immigrants on the British talk show Loose Women last week

Ivana grew up in Czechoslovakia and moved to Canada in September 1973. She met Trump at a modeling event in New York City in 1976, and they married in April 1977.

The couple’s first son, Donald Jr., was born later that year in December. They welcomed their daughter Ivanka in 1981 and then their son Eric in 1984.

All three of the children were born in New York, making them US citizens. Ivana was legally living in the country at the time, but she didn’t become a US citizen until 1988, although she was eligible for naturalization and citizenship three years after tying the knot with Donald Trump. They divorced in 1990.

When asked whether she felt her view on immigration could be perceived as inhumane, she went on: ‘It is inhumane, but everybody has to pick themselves up.

‘They have to properly, apply for the visa so they can come to America and cross the border properly and get a job, have a house, start a family.’

Host Jane Moore interjected: ‘But those opportunities are very few and far between nowadays aren’t they?’

‘They are, but the people who will prevail, the people who want to work will prevail, the people who want to get food stamps and sleep on the benches, this is what we don’t want,’ Ivana insisted.

Ivana’s rant received 78 complaints to the UK’s Office of Communications, the regulatory authority on broadcasting that is commonly known as Ofcom.

Opinion: Ivana, pictured with her former husband Donald Trump in New York in 1989, said she was ‘very proud’ of how her ex is handling immigration in the U.S.

Prompting outrage: Czech-born Ivana, who is a legal immigrant to the U.S., also generalized to the hosts that undocumented immigrants may rape women or not dress ‘Americanly

An Ofcom spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate’

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Ivana and ITV for comment.

During the interview, Ivana was also asked how often she is able to speak with the president, and she replied: ‘I can speak to him any time.’

However, she admitted that she never speaks to his current wife Melania, 50, who she referred to as his ‘ex-wife,’ because she doesn’t like to be ‘involved with his private life.’

‘I speak directly to Mr. President,’ Ivana said, ‘I don’t get involved with his private life, we speak about our children but I don’t give him advice. I tell him what I think is right and wrong but we don’t speak about ex-wives.’

When asked whether she felt Melania is a good first lady, she said: ‘I am not sure, she’s very quiet and she doesn’t go to too many places. She goes when she has to go but she’s quiet.’

Ivana was also asked if her daughter Ivanka could follow in her father’s footsteps and become president one day, and she insisted it is certainly a possibility as far as she is concerned.

‘Definitely,’ she said, adding: ‘I think she’s in the White House every day, she’s next to her father every day, she knows all that is going around… I think she could be one day the first woman president, definitely. She’s smart as hell, she’s beautiful.’