Ivanka Trump shares sweet photos of Arabella for National Daughter’s Day

Ivanka Trump rose above the furor surrounding a bombshell report about her father’s tax returns to pay tribute to her eldest child Arabella in a belated National Daughter’s Day tribute that featured heartwarming photos of the nine-year-old.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram late Sunday morning to post images of her only daughter — two days after National Daughter’s Day, which is celebrated annually on September 25.

‘We celebrate National Daughter’s Day… every day! [Love] you sweet Arabella! xx,’ Ivanka captioned the series of images.

The first snapshot, shows Arabella posing on the beach with a shovel in her hand as a little girl. In a more recent one, she is sitting in a bungee harness at a picnic.

The photos don’t seem to be in any particular order, and the next one shows the little girl sitting on a large pumpkin when she was about four years old.

There are also pictures of Arabella wearing purple sunglasses in a shallow pool, horseback riding with her mom, standing next to an electric scooter, and posing in camouflage fatigues while holding her dog, Winter.

The most recent images show Ivanka tenderly holding Arabella’s hand and touching her cheek on the White House lawn before the family departed for the President’s rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last week.

Many Instagram users praised Ivanka’s sweet tribute, with one writing: ‘Strong women raise strong women.’

Another person added: ‘She is beautiful!’

However, some took to the comments section to hit out at Ivanka over her alleged involvement in her father’s low federal income tax payments.

Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, after years of reporting heavy losses from his business enterprises to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in income, The New York Times reported, citing tax-return data.

His tax records show he is carrying a total of $421 million in loans and debt with a number of his properties said to be struggling financially.

In the report, dismissed by the President as ‘fake news,’ the Times claimed that most of that debt comes from the Doral golf resort in Florida — $125 million — and Trump’s Washington hotel — $160 million. On top of that, a $100 million mortgage on Trump Tower in New York will come due in 2022.

The Republican found multiple ways to reduce his tax bills, taking tax deductions on personal expenses such as housing, aircraft, and $70,000 to style his hair while he filmed ‘The Apprentice.’ A nearly $100,000 payment to daughter Ivanka’s favorite hair and makeup stylist was also listed as a business expense.

The report also suggests hundreds of thousands of dollars of ‘consulting fees’ were given to the President’s eldest daughter, and they appear to have helped lower the family’s tax bill.

The tax records show that Trump was able to partly reduce his tax bills between 2010 and 2018 by writing off about $26 million in consulting fees.

A payment of $747,622 to an unnamed Trump Organization consultant is the exact amount Ivanka declared in her own public disclosure filings when she joined the White House as an adviser in 2017.

She listed that payment as one from a consulting firm she co-owns.

A lawyer for the Trump Organization would not comment when asked about the consulting payments to Ivanka.

The President has been on the defense since the damning disclosure, and he attacked the Times in a news conference on Sunday evening. On Monday morning, he sent out a series of tweets accusing the newspaper of ‘illegally’ obtaining his tax information, arguing he paid ‘millions’ in taxes and was ‘entitled’ to the credits he received.

‘The Fake News Media, just like Election time 2016, is bringing up my Taxes & all sorts of other nonsense with illegally obtained information & only bad intent. I paid many millions of dollars in taxes but was entitled, like everyone else, to depreciation & tax credits,’ Trump wrote.

‘Also, if you look at the extraordinary assets owned by me, which the Fake News hasn’t, I am extremely under leveraged – I have very little debt compared to the value of assets,’ Trump added.

He said he ‘may’ release additional financial statements to show his financial holdings.

‘Much of this information is already on file, but I have long said that I may release Financial Statements, from the time I announced I was going to run for President, showing all properties, assets and debts. It is a very IMPRESSIVE Statement, and also shows that I am the only President on record to give up my yearly $400,000 plus Presidential Salary!’ he tweeted.

If Ivanka’s belated National Daughter’s Day tribute was meant to distract from the family’s latest scandel, it didn’t entirely work.

Critics were quick to skewer her in the comments, with one person writing: ‘Let’s hear about Trump’s tax returns’

‘Ivanka Trump was part of the tax scheme that allowed Donald Trump to only pay $750 in taxes in 2016. She should also be in jail!!!!’ someone else shared.

Another griped: ‘$750 …and I kill myself working every day for this country and paid thousand while your supposed billionaire family pays $750. Inconceivable.’

Ivanka spent the day before National Daughter’s Day, which fell on Friday this year, stumping for her father in Wisconsin and Minnesota with Vice President Mike Pence.

She did, however, spend some quality time with Arabella on Thursday. Earlier in the day, she was seen taking her daughter to school in a $1,295 tan and red wrap coat by Gabriela Hearst, which she wore over a matching turtleneck and red pants.

Arabella was dressed in a school uniform: a white blouse with a Peter Pan collar, a navy blue jumper, and Mary Janes.

Both mother and daughter wore fabric face masks that matched their outfits, with Ivanka sporting a leopard print and Arabella opting for a playful blue Star Wars-themed one.

Although most of her face was covered, the little girl looked excited to be heading to school, but she didn’t appear to have a backpack with her. She carried a few things in her hands, including what looked like a hot pink water bottle.

Ivanka’s younger children Joseph, six, and Theodore, four, were not with them when they left, and it’s unclear if they have returned to their classrooms amid the pandemic.

Family affair: Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner, and their two eldest children attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, last Tuesday evening

Last month, Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner, 39, said he has ‘no fear’ about sending his children back to in-person classes during an interview with Margaret Brennan on CBS’ Face The Nation Sunday morning.

The host told Jared that parents across the country are ‘nervous’ about the prospect of sending their children back to school amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, before she asked whether his kids would be heading back into the classroom.

‘Absolutely,’ he responded, adding that he and his wife have made the decision ‘based on the data and science’ that they have received.

‘Children have a six times higher chance to die from the flu than from the coronavirus, so based on the data I’ve seen, I don’t believe that’s a risk,’ he stated.

‘Our school’s not opening back up five days a week,’ he added. ‘I wish they would, but we absolutely will be sending our kids back to school, and I have no fear in doing so.’

All three of Ivanka and Jared’s children attend Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School in Washington, D.C.