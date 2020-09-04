Ivanka Trump wears $1,280 Emilia Wickstead dress with face mask

Ivanka Trump put her most fashionable foot forward on Friday morning when she left her D.C. home in a stunning green dress by one of her favorite designers.

The 38-year-old was pictured outside of the house she shares with husband Jared Kushner and their three children looking incredibly elegant in a $1,280 Emilia Wickstead frock, which she paired with a simple black face mask.

Ivanka’s dress was incredibly flattering, accentuating her waistline with a belt, while a pussy bow detail at the neck emphasized the overall elegance of the ensemble.

Elegant: Ivanka Trump made a very chic exit from her Washington, D.C. home on Friday morning, stepping out in a green dress by one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead

Safety first! The 38-year-old paired the frock with a simple black face mask and a pair of gold hoop earrings

Ivanka, who failed to flash her usual wave for the camera, finished off the outfit with some chic nude pumps, and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Her blonde hair was styled in very loose waves and left to hang down around her shoulders.

The First Daughter’s appearance came less than a day after her stepmother Melania Trump spoke out to blast a book written about her by her former best friend and advisor, which made claims about a bitter rivalry between the two women.

Taking to Twitter ahead of a Be Best event at the White House, Melania shut down the book’s claims as ‘delusional and malicious gossip’, while urging people to focus on the issue at hand – ‘the nation’s drug crisis’.

‘This afternoon I will be hosting a roundtable with some incredible citizens in recovery & the amazing organizations that support them. I encourage the media to focus & report on the nation’s drug crisis, not on delusional & malicious gossip,’ she wrote.

The day before Melania hosted her roundtable event at the White House, Ivanka enjoyed a tour of the General Motors’ Technical Learning University in Warren, Michigan.

For the outing, the White House senior adviser paired her $2,690 sleeveless top and $995 bootleg pants from Akris with a matching tie-dye face mask during the visit hosted by GM CEO Mary Barra.

TGIF: Ivanka’s dress emphasized her slim waist, while the pussy bow detail at the neck added to the overall elegance of the ensemble

Moving forward: The First Daughter’s outing came less than one day after her stepmother Melania Trump spoke out to slam the publication of a book that claims they are bitter rivals

Despite the many rumors and reports about her allegedly fraught relationship with Melania, President Trump‘s eldest daughter appeared to be in bright spirits and was seen elbow bumping electrical apprentice Sylvia Tran as she met with students at the new training center in suburban Detroit.

For the past few weeks, there have been numerous stories about the publication of Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s memoir Melania & Me.

Wolkoff, who worked on the Trump inauguration and as an unpaid adviser in the East Wing in the early days of the administration, offered details on the tense relationship between Melania and her stepdaughter Ivanka.

Controversy: Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s book Melania & Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady’ was released on September 1

The book also paints an unflattering portrait of Ivanka, showing her as eager to run the show and claiming she was trying take over many of Melania’s First Lady duties.

‘Ivanka was very focused on Ivanka,’ Wolkoff writes.

The White House has disputed much that is in the book, arguing Wolkoff has some ‘imagined need for revenge.’

‘Anybody who secretly tapes their self-described best friend is by definition, dishonest,’ Grisham told DailyMail.com in a statement last week.

‘The book is not only full of mistruths and paranoia, it it is based on some imagined need for revenge. Wolkoff builds herself up while belittling and blaming everyone she worked with, yet she still managed to be the victim. Sadly, this is a deeply insecure woman who’s need to be relevant defies logic.’

The book claims Melania plotted to keep Ivanka out of the photos of President Donald Trump taking the oath of office on Inauguration Day with her ‘Operation Block Ivanka.’

In the book, Wolkoff details how Melania approved seating arrangements for the inauguration platform that would keep Ivanka out of the camera shot during the moment her father was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Wolkoff writes: ‘Ivanka texted me a photo of Barack Obama’s swearing-in, his hand on the Bible, Michelle, Malia, and Sasha standing to his left. She wrote, “FYI regarding the swearing in. It is nice to have family with him for this special moment.”‘

Statement: Ahead of a Be Best event at the White House on Thursday, First Lady Melania took to Twitter to hit out at her former best friend Wolkoff’s book

‘Gossip’: In her tweet, the First Lady slammed the ‘delusional and malicious’ stories included in the book – which claims that Melania plotted against Ivanka

But, instead, Wolkoff writes that she and the incoming First Lady launched ‘Operation Block Ivanka’ to keep the First Daughter out of the shot.

They took advantage of Wolkoff’s position on the inauguration planning committee to gain advance information on how the day would play out in order to make their scheme work.

Wolkoff, a former Met Gala planner and personal friend of Melania’s, was tapped to help produce Inauguration Day and the events surrounding it.

Using her position, she had an executive of her company, WIS Media Partners, take detailed notes on the inauguration platform at the U.S. Capitol building during one of the walk throughs that proceed such events. Walkthroughs allow organizers and staff of the attendees to do a practice run of how the day will play out. It allows all the details of the day to be worked out: what time people arrive and in what order, where they will sit, and how the day will play out in precise order.

Using the detailed sketch her employee drew up of the platform on the East Front of the Capitol, where Trump was sworn in with his family and VIP guests behind him, Melania and Wolkoff were able to work out where the cameras would be located on and how the chairs for the family should be positioned to get the images they wanted.

‘Using his sketch, we were able to figure out whose face would be visible when Donald and Melania sat in their seats, and then when the family stood with Chief Justice John Roberts for Donald to take the oath of office,’ Wolkoff wrote.

‘If Ivanka was not on the aisle, her face would be hidden while she was seated. For the standing part, we put Barron between Donald and Melania.’

Melania and Wolkoff then arranged for Donald Trump Jr., the President’s oldest son, to be stand next to Melania instead of Ivanka, further keeping her out of the shot.

Wolkoff blames ‘exhaustion and stress’ for some of the drama but also acknowledges the pettiness of it.

‘Yes, Operation Block Ivanka was petty. Melania was in on this mission. But in our minds, Ivanka shouldn’t have made herself the center of attention in her father’s inauguration,’ she wrote.

On the road: On Wednesday, Ivanka toured Genera Motors’ Technical Learning University in Warren, Michigan

Enthusiastic greeting: The White House senior adviser was seen elbow bumping electrical apprentice Sylvia Tran as she met with students at the new training center

She notes their Operation Block Ivanka was a result of the first daughter trying to control the schedule for inauguration day and make sure her family – husband Jared and their three children – had prominent positions on the big day.

‘It was Donald’s inauguration, not Ivanka’s. But no one was brave enough to tell her that. Melania was not thrilled about Ivanka’s steering the schedule and would not allow it. Neither was she happy to hear that Ivanka insisted on walking in the Pennsylvania Avenue parade with her children,’ she noted.

Wolkoff’s book gives legitimacy to years of talk of a rivalry between Melania and Ivanka that has accumulated in an intense, competitive relationship between the two women.

The two most prominent women in President Trump’s life – his wife and his eldest daughter – have little overlap in the White House complex.

Ivanka, who serves as an adviser to her father, has an office in the West Wing while Melania works out of the East Wing on the opposite side of the building.

They have never hosted a joint initiative or event, and the two women are rarely seen together at events.