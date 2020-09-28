Daily News

I’ve reactivated my PDP card – Uduaghan

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

Immediate past Delta Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan on Monday led thousands of supporters to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ex-governor formally received his PDP membership card at his unit in Ward 6, Abigborodo, in Warri North council area of the State.

Addressing the crowd, Uduaghan said he only “stepped out for a few days to see what was out there and I have come back to strengthen the party. Today, I have come to reactivate my membership card. I have picked it up.

“I am hearing that there are a few challenges, we have the manpower, the experience to be able to elevate our area and the people of Delta state, and that we shall do.”

