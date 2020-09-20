Iwobi plays as Everton beat West Brom

Agency Reporter

Semi Ajayi was in action as West Bromwich Albion suffered their second consecutive Premier League defeat, a 5-2 loss to Alex Iwobi’s Everton on Saturday. Iwobi made a cameo appearance after replacing hat-trick hero Calvert-Lewin.

The Baggies secured promotion to the English top-flight via the playoffs last season but have been struggling to nick their first point in the division.

Slaven Bilic’s men were hammered 3-0 in their opening game of the season against Leicester City on September 13.

Ajayi, who played a key role in the promotion of West Brom, was handed his second appearance of the season against the Toffees, partnering Kyle Bartley at the heart of the defence while Iwobi returned for Everton, starting from the bench, having been left out in their opening game against Tottenham Hotspur.

West Brom started the game impressively with Grady Diangana opening the scoring as early as the 10th minute after he was set up by Matheus Pereira.

The goal seemed to awake Everton as Dominic Calvert-Lewin levelled proceedings for the hosts moments after the half-hour mark.