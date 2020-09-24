Ize-Iyamu denies pleading with Obaseki to return to APC after election

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Osagie Ize-Iyamu in Edo State has denied asking Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki to leave the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) return to the party.

The spokesman for Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organisation John Mayaki said the media houses that ‘falsely’ reported the APC candidate’s plea to Obaseki lacked due diligence in reporting events arising from Edo State, as unprofessionalism would render them as tools for PDP.

“We warned several times that the media should beware of fabrications from Obaseki and the PDP camp, but they did not listen,” Mayaki said.

“That is why they have reported that the election was free and fair, and that is why they have said our candidate appealed to Obaseki to come back to APC.”

Mayaki said the “video in reference is from three months ago, not after the election but doctored by Governor Obaseki media handlers to seek undue legitimacy.

The Punch Newspaper on Wednesday reported that Ize-Iyamu had appealed to Obaseki to return to the APC at a press conference in Abuja. The newspaper later deleted the report.

Obaseki left the APC for the PDP before the Edo governorship election after he was disqualified by the party leadership.

Ize-Iyamu later emerged as the APC candidate and Obaseki emerging PDP’s governorship candidate.

Obaseki, however, was reelected Edo State governor in the election held on Saturday, September 19. Obaseki polled a total of 307, 955 votes to defeat All Progressives Congress’s Osagie Ize-Iyamu-Iyamu who got 223, 619 votes, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ize-Iyamu is yet to comment publicly on the outcome of the election but said he was “still consulting with his people to determine my next move.” His party has, however, accepted the result of the election.

Mayaki noted that the APC candidate never asked Obaseki to rejoin the APC and described the report as “the fabrications of Governor Godwin Obaseki and the PDP.”

Mayaki also warned against information posted on a fake Twitter account purporting to belong to Pastor Ize-Iyamu which has been impersonating the APC candidate.

He urged media house to “verify all news before passing it on. It is the basic ethic of the profession.”

