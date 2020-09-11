Ize-Iyamu promises viable civil service

From Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured workers of institutionalising a better civil service if voted into power.

He promised to improve their welfare and train them at home and abroad, to develop their skills.

Ize-Iyamu spoke on Thursday in Benin while addressing the workforce during a meeting with workers under the aegis of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

He described members of both unions as well informed and the engine room of any government.

Ize-Iyamu said: “I believe in making Edo State move forward. Government must invest in its workforce. We need to bring more people into the civil service and appreciate some retired workers.”

The Chairman of NLC Edo chapter, Comrade Sunny Osayande, hailed the governorship candidate of the APC for visiting them with his developmental agenda intended to reposition the state.