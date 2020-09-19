Ize-Iyamu Votes As Edo Election Gets Underway

Ize-Iyamu casts his vote.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Edo State election, Mr. Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has cast his vote.

Mr Ize-Iyamu voted in Iguododo ward five, unit 26 of the Orhiomwon local govt.

He joins many other members of the Edo electorate, who are looking to cast their vote even as the exercise commences with INEC enforcing the ‘No Mask, No Vote’ directive.

After weeks of acrimonious pressure-filled campaigns, the people of Edo State are finally at the polls, trooping out in their numbers to elect a governor who will run the affairs of the state for the next four years.

Though there are fourteen political parties in the gubernatorial race, stats suggest that the real race is between the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Though there are fears that things might degenerate as have been seen in past elections, the police and other security agencies have assured voters of their safety, urging them to conduct themselves in a very orderly manner.

Below are some photos from various polling units across the state.