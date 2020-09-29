Jackie Appiah Denies Pregnancy Allegation During Naming Ceremony

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has denied allegations she is pregnant for Liberian President George Weah.

A blogger had begun the rumour on Instagram, claiming Jackie gained weight because she is carrying Weah’s child.

However, at the naming ceremony of the son of her colleague Victoria Labene during the weekend, Jackie denied the allegation.

“Please ignore all rumors, it is not true, I don’t entertain unnecessary rumors, do I look like a pregnant woman here? Please ignore the rumors. I love you all. Ignore all rumors,” she said.

The 36-year-old had a little more to say on the allegation in an Instagram post on Monday.

“The laughter that dispels lies and fabricated stories,” she captioned a photo.

Local news media had reported that Liberians were angered by the rumour.

Jackie and Weah have a mutual relationship. In December 2017, she congratulated him on winning the presidential election with a photo of both of them together.

“Congratulations to George Weah for winning the presidential elections in Liberia.

You are a great person and I know you will do great things in Liberia to make the whole of Africa proud,” she had written on Facebook.

