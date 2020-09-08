Jane Fonda, 82, says she’s done with dating after three marriages

By Dan Heching For Dailymail.com

After multiple marriages and longtime romances, this octogenarian two-time Oscar winner is proud to say she is ‘extremely happy’ on her own.

In an interview with The Guardian ahead of Tuesday’s publication of her new book on climate activism, Jane Fonda shared details regarding her romantic life and how she has evolved over the years.

The 82-year-old Coming Home star reminisced about her past loves, which included three marriages, but now remarked that ‘[that part of my life] is gone. I can tell.’

‘It’s just over – I’ve closed up shop. I’m extremely happy on my own,’ Fonda continued.

The actress and activist – whose new book What Can I Do? The Truth About Climate Change details her protests for the environment and ensuing arrests – was most recently in a longtime relationship with record producer Richard Perry, until they split in 2017.

Before that, the Grace And Frankie actress was wed to media magnate Ted Turner from 1991 until 2001, left-wing activist/politician Tom Hayden from 1973 to 1990, and French screenwriter Roger Vadim from 1965 to 1973.

Of her ex-husbands, Fonda observed, ‘I always wanted to date someone who was the opposite of my father. I didn’t realize that, in the ways that really mattered, I picked men who were just like him because they all had a hard time with intimacy.’

Jane’s father, of course, was legendary Hollywood actor Henry Fonda, with whom she shared the silver screen in 1981’s Academy Award-winning On Golden Pond.

But now, although she’s spent much of her past in a relationship, Jane sees herself as her strongest asset.

‘I’m now five years older than my dad was when he died and I’ve realized that I am, in fact, stronger than he was.

‘I’m stronger than all the men that I’ve been married to,’ she continued in the candid article.

But even though the outspoken star is happy on her own, that doesn’t mean she isn’t without regret here and there.

In a separate chat with The New York Times for her new book, the Klute actress called legendary heartthrob Marlon Brando ‘disappointing’ as she reflected on her early days in Hollywood.

Fonda dished dirt during a quick round of ‘Confirm or Deny’ questions, where she told reporter Maureen Dowd she wasn’t exactly charmed by the Wild One talent, who was her co-star in the 1966 drama The Chase.

While she said her experience with Brando was lackluster, the actress/activist admitted she wishes she got closer to another star, saying she regrets never hooking up with late crooner Marvin Gaye.

‘Who I do think about, and what is a great regret is Marvin Gaye. He wanted to and I didn’t. I was married to Tom [Hayden, her second husband],’ at the time.