Janet Jackson Gushes Over Master KG’s ‘Jerusalema’

“Jerusalema”, a global hit single produced by Limpopo-born musician and record producer Master KG, featuring local vocalist Nomcebo Zikode, continues to reach greater heights across the globe.

The chart-topping song is enjoying international success with more than 110 million views on YouTube. The song that was recently certified platinum in Italy has captured the attention of many, including US singer and actress Janet Jackson.

The award-winning singer shared a video on a young girl dancing to the international anthem “Jerusalema”.

In the video shared on Twitter and Instagram, the talented little girl shows off her dance skills while the audience looks on in awe. The music icon captioned the post: “Get it sis! #GoinIN #BlackGirlMagic 👸🏾🔥 • 🎧: @MasterKGSA.”

During a recent interview with Kieno Kammies on Cape Talk, the 24-year-old muso revealed that he has signed a record deal with Warner Music Group’s Elektra France. He said:

There were a lot of international record labels that wanted to take care of my career for me going forward. I chose Elektra France because they understand the music that I’m doing. Most of their artists are doing house music, David Guetta is also under them, so they understand dance music. I partnered with them to push my career to the next level.

On Tuesday, international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo shared a four-minute video of friends and family with “Jerusalema” blasting in the background.

He captioned the post “Life is better with your loved ones. Enjoy all the moments with love and happiness.”