Jared Kushner helps a man who fell while on a stroll with his family

Jared Kushner helped up a man who fell on Saturday while he and Ivanka Trump visited his family’s New Jersey home amid the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

While Capitol Hill mourned the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the Trump administration steamrolled ahead with their campaign, the Kushner family briefly returned to New Jersey this weekend.

Photos taken by DailyMail.com showed Kushner, 39, wearing a ball cap, a black sweater and sweatpants as he strolled with his father, Charles, through Long Beach Township.

One of his sons rolled alongside the men on scooter, while personnel with the United States Secret Service trailed nearby.

During their walk along the bay, a man stumbles and fell to the sidewalk and appeared to need assistance.

Luckily, the Senior Advisor to President Trump rushed over and kindly checked to see if he was okay.

Kushner could be seen helping the man to his feet as the rest of the family stood nearby.

During the Kushner family’s Friday stroll, none of them appeared to don CDC recommended face masks during their walk through Long Beach, which is nestled in Ocean County. The county has recorded at 12,160 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 1,050 deaths.

The Ocean County Health Department extended their beach seasons into early fall this year, but cautioned locals and visitors against flouting health guidelines.

‘We certainly want our residents and visitors to enjoy this beautiful resource, but the pandemic isn’t over, and we need everyone to do their part in mitigating the transmission of the COVID-19 virus by adhering to all the social distancing measures and by wearing a mask when appropriate,’ said Ocean County Freeholder Gerry P. Little in a statement.

Jared was joined on the stroll by his notorious father Charles Kushner, who was jailed for 14 months in 2005 for after a sensational trial that saw the millionaire real estate developer plead guilty to 18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering and making illegal campaign donations.

At the center of the trial was the revelation that Charles had hired a prostitute to seduce his brother-in-law, who at the time was cooperating with federal officials in an investigation into possible campaign finance violations committed by Charles. Charles then filmed the encounter between his brother-in-law and the woman, who was paid $10,000.

In photos taken later on Saturday, Kushner reappeared at the same beach side walkway with his wife, Ivanka, after his father and son returned home.

Ivanka, Advisor to the President and his oldest daughter, dressed near identical to her husband as the couple chatted.

At one point, the Kushner’s deviated from the path and decided to take their shoes off for a detour in the sand.

Neither of them wore face masks while on the walkway, but 38-year-old Ivanka slipped one on while on the beach.

The couple’s visit to the Kushner home comes amid Rosh Hashanah, a Jewish New Year festival that began Friday and celebrations will continue until through Sunday.

Ivanka converted to Judaism in 2009 after marrying Kushner who was raised in an Orthodox Jewish family.

In an interview with Vogue in 2015, Ivanka opened up about the conversion and called it ‘such a personal thing.’

‘We’re pretty observant, more than some, less than others. I just feel like it’s such an intimate thing for us,’ she told Vogue.

‘It’s been such a great life decision for me. I am very modern, but I’m also a very traditional person, and I think that’s an interesting juxtaposition in how I was raised as well.

‘I really find that with Judaism, it creates an amazing blueprint for family connectivity.

The couple shared three children over the years: Arabella Rose Kushner, Joseph Frederick Kushner and Theodore James Kushner.

The Kushner family’s New Jersey visit comes at the end of a week of traveling for Ivanka on behalf of her father’s campaign.

After traveling to Florida, Texas, and Arizona this week, the First Daughter may be expected to follow New York’s mandatory quarantine order if she returns to the state. Non-compliance with the order can result in a civil penalty of up to $10,000.

Ivanka’s travels start on Wednesday, when she surprised volunteers at the Latinos for Trump headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, wearing a $1,250 dress by Colombian fashion designer Johanna Ortiz and a tie-dye pastel face mask.

She walked around the headquarters with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, waving and speaking to volunteers — and at one point, she gave the woman she was talking to a fist bump.

After her visit, she sat down with Gov. Ducey and others to participate in a roundtable discussion about America’s working families.

Ivanka’s trip to Arizona marked the first time the first daughter has visited the state since her father was elected, but that wasn’t her only visit for the day.

After she left Arizona, she flew to Austin, Texas, where she participated in a fundraising event for her father’s campaign.

On Thursday, she flew to Tampa, Florida, where she visited La Segunda Bakery in Ybor City and tried her hand at making Cuban bread with baker Anthony Ali.

She wore a light blue and white patterned dress with billowy sleeves and a matching Lele Sadoughi pinstriped face mask adorned with pearls.

Jennifer Holton, a reporter for FOX13 News, tweeted that Ivanka had ‘ordered three loaves of Cuban bread and guava pastries from La Segunda to bring back home to DC tonight.’

Ivanka remained perfectly coiffed after her bread-making lesson, with not one blonde hair out of place when she headed to her next stop: Columbia Restaurant.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter joined former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi at the establishment, which is the oldest restaurant in the state.

They sat down with other local leaders for an intimate ‘fireside chat.’

Ivanka removed her mask for the conversation and sat slightly less than six feet apart from Bondi as they discussed the effect of COVID-19 on small businesses, among other things.