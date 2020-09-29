Jegede decries bad state of roads

Our Reporter

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has condemned the deplorable state of roads in Ondo State. He said it is a reflection of bad governance.

Jegede spoke during his campaign tour of communities in Odigbo Local Government.

Speaking at the palace of the monarch of Ajue community, the PDP standard-bearer said he had traversed virtually all communities in the state and noticed that they suffered neglect in terms of good roads.

“I have gone round the local government and discovered that the major problem facing your communities is lack of good roads. When the roads are bad, there cannot be any meaningful development in such area.

“This is the situation in virtually all communities across the state. It is a reflection of bad governance.

“If you vote for us, rest assured that these roads will be attended to; because we know that a good road is a booster for other forms of development,” he said.

Jegede, who also visited Kajola, Oniparaga, Ago Alaye, Omifon and Ore communities, assured farmers of financial empowerment, to enable them embark on large-scale mechanised farming.

“Our people should not be going to Kano, Sokoto or Benue before they could buy rice, beans or yam.

“Our farmers should be able to make them available here, even at a very minimal cost,” he said.

Welcoming the governorship candidate, the Akogbe of Ajue, Oba Bamidele Akinwe, hailed the masses-oriented programmes that formed Jegede’s campaign promises.

He appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the October 10 governorship poll is free, fair and devoid of violence and bloodshed.

“Just do your best and let’s leave the rest. He (God) is the one that can enthrone and can also dethrone,” Jegede said.