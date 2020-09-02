Jigawa Flood Death Toll Rises To 18

One of the flooded communities in Jigawa State.

The death toll in Jigawa flood has risen to 18, according to the state government.

Speaking to Channels Television via a phone interview, the Executive Secretary of the state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Sani Yusuf, said the government is providing an emergency aid to those affected.

“We now have a total of 18 people that died as a result of the heavy downpour. Many homes are no longer habitable and also farmlands are destroyed,” he said

“As a matter of urgency, we are providing the victims with food, medicine, and a temporary shelter.

“In places where they are not accessible because of too much water, we give them canoes so that they can have access to the outside world.”

READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila To Visit Ghana On ‘Legislative Diplomacy’ Over Maltreatment Of Nigerians

The affected areas include Buji, Taura, Jahun, Babura, Ringim, Dutse, Birnin Kudu, Miga, Kafin-Hausa, Auyo, Gwaram, Malam-Madori, Birniwa and Kaugama Local Government Areas.

Reacting, one of the flood victims, Malam Umar Dahiru, who lost his house to the flood, said the heavy downpour began on a Saturday night.

“Luckily enough, all my children were out of the house when the whole building collapsed. We lost everything including our food and clothes.

“I am calling on the government to help us. I am not the only one, even food to eat is now difficult to find,” Umar lamented.

Also, Hama Auwalu, a widow who is now living in her neighbour’s house called on the state government to come to their aid.

“We have about 13 rooms in this house, but none is now habitable. My husband died, we don’t have money.

“We also don’t even have food to eat. We are now living in our neighbour’s house. Please, we need urgent help from the government,” he said.