Jigawa Women Contribute N1,000 To Purchase Car For Pregnancy Emergency

Women in the Baddo community in Taura local government area of Jigawa state have contributed N1,000 each to purchase a vehicle to transport pregnant women to the hospital during delivery.

According to the women, they contributed the money out of the conditional cash transfer introduced by the federal government.

One of the women, Halima Adamu Boddo, told Channels Television that a vehicle that was donated to them for hospital trips had broken down three years ago, opening up the need for a new vehicle.

“It is with the cash transfer that we are receiving from the federal, that we sat down and thought of how we could help ourselves,” Halima said. “So, we decided to contribute N1,000 each and we bought this vehicle.

Another contributor, Zayya Auwalu was one of the first sets of women to benefit from the initiative.

“We are very happy that we are receiving that money. I was taken to the hospital in the car we bought when I was about to give birth to this baby I’m backing “ Zayya said.

The Executive Director of Rural Initiative for Comprehensive development, Hadiza Abdulwahab believes the women in the community deserves commendation.

“For women to have thought of their fellow women is actually a sign of a great altruism, therefore, these women deserve commendation,” she said.

On his part, the chairman of the Jigawa state Civil Society Forum, Mr Musbahu Basirka says government needs to do more in providing health centres in hard to reach communities.