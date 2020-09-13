Joe Biden attends the confirmation ceremony of his granddaughter Natalie

By Marlene Lenthang For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:04 EDT, 13 September 2020 | Updated: 17:32 EDT, 13 September 2020

Joe Biden spent his Sunday attending his granddaughter’s Natalie’s confirmation ceremony along with his family members.

The Democratic presidential nominee looked dapper in a blue suit and red tie for the special occasion at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

He attended mass at the church earlier in the day and returned for the confirmation ceremony.

Natalie, 16, is the child of Biden’s late son Beau Biden and his widow Hallie. Beau Biden died of brain cancer at the age of 46 in 2015.

Joe Biden had four children, two of whom are living.

Biden’s late wife Neila and daughter Naomi Biden died in a car accident in 1972. Hunter Biden is 50 and Ashley Biden is 39.

He also has several grandchildren including Natalie, 16, and Robert ‘Hunter’ Biden II, 14, whose parents are Beau and Hallie Biden.

Naomi Biden, 26; Finnegan, 20; and Maisy, 16, are Hunter Biden’s daughters with his first wife Kathleen, whom he divorced in 2017.

During the Democratic National Convention Biden’s grandchildren recited the Pledge of Allegiance and revealed fun facts about their grandfather, saying he always talks to them on the phone and has a love for ice cream.

Biden’s oldest son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, who died of cancer in 2015; and Biden’s first wife Neilia Biden and their daughter Naomi, who died in an automobile accident in 1972, are all buried in the church’s cemetery

Just last Sunday the former Vice President was pictured at the very same church where he attended Sunday mass and visited his loved ones’ graves buried nearby.

His son Beau , late wife Neilia and their daughter Naomi are buried there.

However, Biden was mocked by Francis Brennan, Trump’s campaign director of strategic response, for not speaking to media during the emotional visit.

Brennan tweeted video of Biden walking through the cemetery.

A reporter is heard saying: ‘Mr. Vice President come talk to us!’ and Biden responds with a wave before walking to his waiting SUV after church services.

Natalie’s parents former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden with wife Hallie above in November 2010

Biden’s grandchildren pictured speaking in this video shared during the Democratic National Convention

Grandchildren of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, including Finnegan Biden, Hunter Biden, Natalie Biden, Naomi Biden and Maisy Biden, lead the Pledge of Allegiance during the first night of the Democratic National Convention

Brennan sarcastically captioned the video: ‘Joe Biden just keeps meandering along.’

In reality Biden had waved and smiled at reporters gathered at the church but didn’t stop for comments as he paid a visit to his loved ones’ resting places.

Brennan was heavily criticized on social media for the insensitive comment.