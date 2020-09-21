JOHESU directs members to resume as strike ends

Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

MEMBERS of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) are expected back at work on Monday, following the suspension of the seven-day warning strike by the union’s leadership on Sunday.

The leadership directed its members to resume work nationwide.

JOHESU stated it called -off the strike, despite the Federal Government’s refusal through its Health Ministry to address the health workers’ demands as presented within the seven-day warning strike as was done to other bodies in the health sector.

In a statement, the union said its next line of action would be decided by the Expanded National Executive Council of JOHESU in due course.

The statement signed by its National Chairman, Biobelemoye Josiah, accused the government of resorting to intimidation and blackmail, instead of calling the leadership for dialogue to resolve the trade dispute.

On September 13, JOHESU, proceeded on strike following the inability of the Federal Government to meet its members demands.

Some of JOHESU’s grievances to include non-implementation of the September 20, 2017 agreement on COHESS adjustment; some court judgments in its favour; a review of the implementation of COVID-19 hazard allowance; non-payment of all withheld salaries of members at JUTH, FMC Owerri, LUTH, among others.

The statement reads: “This is to bring to your notice that the seven-day nationwide warning strike embarked upon by the members of the Joint Health Sector Unions would come to an end midnight today, 20 September, 2020.

“By this notice, all health workers under the five unions that make up Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Healthcare Professionals Association (AHPA) shall return to work on Monday, 21st September, 2020 across all Federal Health Institutions in the country.

”However, since the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health has continued to exhibit high level of bias/discrimination by refusing to address the demands of our members as presented by JOHESU within the seven-days of the warning strike as was done to other bodies in the health sector, the next line of action would be decided in due course by the Expanded National Executive Council of JOHESU.

“It is pertinent to also inform the general public that rather than call JOHESU for dialogue to resolve the the trade dispute, the federal government has resorted to intimidation and blackmail of JOHESU leaders using all forms of instruments and faceless organisations.

“JOHESU will continue to use all legitimate means to defend the rights and demands for the welfare of its members in the health sector. Nigerian should bear us witness that JOHESU has shown high patriotism by demanding that public health system in Nigeria is sustained and adequately financed for effective, efficient and affordable healthcare delivery.

“In view of the above and in line with the resolution of the Expanded NEC meeting held physically and virtually today, Sunday 20, September, 2020, I hereby declare that the 7 days warning strike is suspended.

“All our members are directed to resume work by Monday, 21 September, 2020 while awaiting further directives.

“Finally, I wish to thank all the leaders at all strata and members for their commitment, selflessness, cooperation and resilience during the seven day warning strike.”