JOHESU strike: Health workers resume work in Kaduna

Health workers at various federal hospitals across Kaduna State resumed work fully Tuesday after the Joint Health Workers Union of Nigeria (JOHESU) called off the seven days warning strike across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the health workers and other staff of all public hospitals, laboratories and clinics across the state resumed normal activities.

Some of the patients who spoke with NAN expressed delight at the suspension of the strike, saying lives would be saved, with the development.

Musa Liman, a patient with the National Ear Centre said that the strike affected most of the patients directly as only few of the health workers came to attend to the patients.

“I appeal to them to exercise patience and work for humanity’s sake, although indirectly, the strike by the health workers may also lead to better services and health care for patients and the public.’’

Maryanne Julius, another patient expressed appreciation to the health workers for suspending their one-week strike.

“The strike will put patients at risk of serious harm and it contradicts their duties to care for the patients, especially those who are presently undergoing treatments.’’

Jamilu Musa, a patient at the Federal Neuropsychiatry hospital in Kaduna, said that the health workers strike was of growing concern to the country, and urged the federal government to meet their needs.

He said that the health workers had always played a vital role in achieving health coverage,“and they should be encouraged to do so.’’

The Chairman, JOHESU National Ear Centre, Morakinyo Olajide-Rilwan, said that the strike was suspended after a meeting with the national body in Abuja.

“It was suspended because it is a warning strike and we are giving 15 days before embarking on an indefinite strike.

“JOHESU made the decision following a meeting of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC), which was held on Sunday, not because its demands have been resolved by the government, but it is to sustain and run the public health systems.

“The JOHESU always considers patients who cannot afford to pay bills in private hospital or to go abroad.

“However, we understand that this is what government is using as our weak point without considering our demands.

“We, therefore, resolved that if we embark on indefinite strike, it will be total lockdown without allowing measures on ground for other health workers to attend to patients.

