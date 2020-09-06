John Malkovich’s son is arrested at protest in Portland

By Josh Boswell In Portland For Dailymail.com

Published: 01:19 EDT, 6 September 2020 | Updated: 02:16 EDT, 6 September 2020

John Malkovich’s son was arrested at a protest in Portland, Oregon on Friday night.

The legendary actor’s son Loewy, 28, is accused of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct in the second degree.

He is among 27 arrested at the demonstration, where Black Lives Matter activists and Antifa members gathered outside the offices of the Portland police union to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

John Malkovich’s (left) son Loewy (right) was arrested at a protest in Portland, Oregon on Friday night

He is among 27 arrested at the demonstration, where Black Lives Matter activists and Antifa members gathered outside the offices of the Portland police union to protest police brutality and racial inequality

Protesters gather outside the Portland Police Association building where they are met with a wall of Police including Mobile Response Team (MRT) members on Friday

Officers wrestle a homemade shield from a protestor as they were arrested near the Portland Police Association building on North Lombard and North Campbell Streets in Portland, Oregon

A Portland Police Department (PPD) press release listed Loewy’s name along with the others arrested after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly by the city and officers in riot gear rushed the crowd, detonating a smoke grenade and firing pepper balls and rubber bullets on the activists.

Loewy lives in the Oregon city and works as a Junior Software Engineer at tech firm Chainstarters Inc.

The 28-year-old appears to lean further left on the political spectrum than his Hollywood star father, who previously voiced his support for the Iraq war and once said in support of the death penalty: ‘I would have no problem pushing the switch while having dinner.’

But in May, 66-year-old Malkovich told The Guardian the last time he voted in a presidential election was for Democrat George McGovern in 1972.

Multiple warnings were given to disperse with the threat of crowd control munitions and arrest

Just before midnight an unlawful assembly was declared and a large number of police moved in quickly making multiple arrests

Loewy’s sister, Amandine, is living a quieter life during quarantine – at home with her parents in Cambridge, Massachusetts and working in a grocery store, according to the interview the actor gave the paper.

The protest was attended by around 300 people, who marched from a local park to the Portland Police Association office east of the city.

Many wore gas masks, helmets and body armor in anticipation of violent clashes with police.

But apart from expletive-ridden chants and abuse hurled at the state police lining the outside of the building, the gathering remained largely peaceful until police moved in on the crowd at 11.45pm to break up the demonstration and clear the road.

PPB traffic police said they stopped a car at the protest and seized an illegally possessed pistol, arresting the driver on warrant and gun-related charges.