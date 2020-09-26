Join nationwide strike, Bayelsa NLC, TUC tell workers

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have directed civil servants in the state to join the nationwide strike beginning from Monday, September 28.

The NLC Chairman in the state, Comrade John Bipre Ndiomu, and his TUC counterpart, Julius Layeh, gave the directive in statement on Saturday.

They jointly declared their readiness to embark on the nationwide strike to compel the Federal Government to reverse the recent hike in the prices of electricity and petrol.

The strike, according to NLC, TUC and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), was to pressure the Federal Government to reduce the prices, among other things.

They added that the mobilisation of workers for the strike and protest scheduled to commence on Monday had already commenced across the country

It was gathered that despite the two court orders restraining the NLC and the TUC from embarking on their planned nationwide strike, the unions had insisted on going ahead with the industrial action.

The NLC and TUC subsequently declared strike and protest as both unions said they would collaborate to execute the industrial action to achieve maximum effects.