Jos airport renovation 95 per cent completed – Manager

The renovation work on the Jos Airport is 95 per cent completed, the Airport’s Manager, Mr Ayinla Olufemi, has said.

Olufemi told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos that the project when completed would give the airport a face lift and attract more airlines and passengers to it.

He said that the contractors handling the work had returned to site after the lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the renovation work included paintings, roofing, tiling and provision of additional facilities.

The manager said that facilities such as conveyor belt , sensor taps , soap dispensers and hand dryers would be installed, adding that it was necessary to ensure a reliable system for social distancing amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We have installed sensor taps ,hand dryers and sanitisers in all the toilets, already, but the conveyor belt will be installed soon, ” he said.

We have also marked the floor to ensure social distancing to maintain up to two-meter space between passengers,” he said.

Olufemi said that the recent signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Plateau Government and MaxAir for commercial flight operations between Jos and Abuja would give passengers a faster and easier connection and further open up the airport.

He, therefore, advised passengers to comply with all safety measures and help to maintain the facilities made available.(NAN)

vanguardngr.com