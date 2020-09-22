Jubilation As Osinbajo Welcomes First Grandchild

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has become a grandfather as his oldest daughter, Damilola, and her husband, Seun, have welcomed a baby boy.

Dolapo, wife of Osinbajo, made the announcement on Instagram on Monday.

She wrote, “All thanks and praise to Good for His precious gift of a baby boy delivered today to our children, Seun and Damilola Bakare. All glory to God.”

Seun, who is the son of socialite and industrialist Bola Shagaya; and Osinbajo’s daughter got married in March 2018

He said in a message he posted on his Twitter handle, @ProfOsinbajo, said, “All glory to GOD!

I am now a grand dad! My daughter, Oludamilola and her husband Seun became parents to a wonderful baby boy this morning!”

President Buhari and his wife Aisha Buhari joined by Parents of the Groom Mr & Mrs Bakare and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo join in a group photo with the newly wed couple Damilola and Seun Bakare during their wedding reception in Abuja on 17th Mar 2018

Pastors Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock, Bishop Mike Okonkwo of TREM amongst other spiritual leaders, were present during the wedding reception.

