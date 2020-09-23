JUST IN: Akeredolu’s commissioner, others defect to ZLP

Another top government official working with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has resigned his appointment to join the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), ahead of the October 10 Ondo governorship election.

The official is Bisi Ilawole, a Commissioner with the Ondo State Oil Producing Commission (OSOPADEC). He resigned his appointment with the State government on Tuesday.

In his resignation letter addressed to Mr Akeredolu, he appreciated the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve the state in the capacity of a Commissioner in the intervention agency.

“Sir, it is my profound gratitude for the rare privilege given to me under your administration to serve as a commissioner representing the good people of Ilaje Oil Producing Communities,” part of his letter reads.

After his resignation, he resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the ZLP, with his supporters.

Moreso, a two-time Chairman of Irele Local Government, Nicholas Akinbiola and Daisi Onetufo, a chieftain of APC, also defected to ZLP.

In addition, a former chairman of Ileoluji/Okeigbo and lawmaker representing the constituency, Folagbade Gbemibade dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for ZLP.

Speaking after he received them at the ZLP Secretariat, the state chairman, Joseph Akinlaja, said the interest of the folks would be considered.

Last week, PREMIUM TIMES reported that a senior aide of Mr Akeredolu, Andrew Ogunsakin. resigned his appointment from the government, and threw his weight behind deputy Agboola Ajayi, ahead of the state governorship election.

