JUST IN: Anger ruins 2020 US Open for Djokovic

World number one, Novak Djokovic, was on Sunday defaulted from his round of 16 match against the 20th seed, Pablo Carreno Busta.
Djokovic, down 5-6 in the first set, hit a ball at a line umpire. Djokovic looked to be cruising to a first set win, leading 5-4 and leading 40-0 but somehow Busta came back to even the set at 5-5. Djokovic then needed an injury time out – down 30-0 in the 11th game, which he lost, to give Busta a 6-5 lead. His frustration then boiled over as he smacked a ball directly at the line official, who crumpled to the court immediately.
ALSO READ: Djokovic, wife test negative for COVID-19
After a lengthy consultation between the officials, it was decided that the No.1 would be defaulted, which ended his dream of earning his 18th Grand Slam title, after going through 2020 unbeaten till Sunday.
More to follow…
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.3>
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…
Former footballer, passionate football enthusiast and analyst and a proud Nigerian.
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
Comments