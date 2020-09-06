JUST IN: Anger ruins 2020 US Open for Djokovic

World number one, Novak Djokovic, was on Sunday defaulted from his round of 16 match against the 20th seed, Pablo Carreno Busta.

Djokovic, down 5-6 in the first set, hit a ball at a line umpire. Djokovic looked to be cruising to a first set win, leading 5-4 and leading 40-0 but somehow Busta came back to even the set at 5-5. Djokovic then needed an injury time out – down 30-0 in the 11th game, which he lost, to give Busta a 6-5 lead. His frustration then boiled over as he smacked a ball directly at the line official, who crumpled to the court immediately.

After a lengthy consultation between the officials, it was decided that the No.1 would be defaulted, which ended his dream of earning his 18th Grand Slam title, after going through 2020 unbeaten till Sunday.

More to follow…