JUST IN: Another Explosion Rocks Lagos And Ogun Border Communities

Another massive explosion, on Thursday, rocked Lagos and Ogun border communities.

It was gathered that the explosion was heard as far as Harmony Estate and Obawole, Ogba, Iju in Lagos as well as Akute Ogun State, and happened at about 3:30 pm around Balogun Bus Stop in Ishaga.

The loud bang was as a result of a gas tanker entering a newly built plant in a residential neighbourhood.

A resident, Fisayo Eluyare, who was among those who raised the alarm, said the explosion nearly brought down his house.

He wrote on social media: “Gas explosion nearly brought my house down! The explosion didn’t even happen very close to my house but it shook the whole house and almost shattered my windows.

“The light from the explosion came very close to my building. Thank you God o.”

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed the incident, urging residents to stay away from the area.

The South-West Coordinator of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloyenoted that the agency’s officials were on ground and fire service has been contacted.

He said: “Yes, a tanker exploded at Balogun Bus stop, Iju Ishaga. Our people are already there and fire service has been informed.

“The tanker was trying to enter a gas plant when it exploded. There were domestic cylinders there and so, those ones also started exploding.

“The fire has not extended to any building. It is still within the gas plant. People sustained burn injuries but no deaths reported yet. We have contacted the fire service. We appeal to people to stay away from the area.”

