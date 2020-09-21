JUST IN: Buhari receives Buni, Ganduje in Aso Rock

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, received the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC), National Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and the governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdulahi Ganduje, at the State House, Abuja.

Although the President met with both governors behind closed-doors and the visitors did not speak to journalists, they were suspected to have met over the outcome of the Edo governorship election over the weekend.

The candidate of the APC in the election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, lost to the incumbent governor and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki.

Ganduje, who was Chairman of the APC Edo Governorship Campaign Council, and his Imo state counterpart, Hope Uzodinma, who is also a member of the council, spent the weekend in Benin City.