JUST IN: Ekiti APC suspends Buhari’s aide, others

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has suspended the political adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Babafemi Ojudu, and 10 other chieftains of the party indefinitely.

They were suspended for allegedly disobeying the party’s directive and failure to withdraw cases instituted against the party in court.

Others suspended alongside Mr Ojudu are Oyetunde Ojo, Wole Oluyede, Ayo Ajibade, Femi Adeleye, Akin Akomolafe, Bamigboye Adegoroye, Olusoga Owoeye Dele Afolabi, Toyin Oluwasola and Bunmi Ogunleye.

According to a statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, “the suspension is based on the recommendation of the investigative/disciplinary committee inaugurated by the SEC to investigate the disobedience of certain party members to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of 25th of June 2020, which directed members of the party not to institute any court action and to withdraw existing cases in court.”

Suspension illegal – Ojudu, others

Speaking on behalf of the suspended members, Mr Ojudu in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES disclosed that they remain members of the party.

Following the summon, the aggrieved party members accused Mr Fayemi of planning to expel them from the APC.