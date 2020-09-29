JUST IN: El-Zakzaky’s Trial To Continue As Court Dismisses No-Case Submission

A Kaduna State High court sitting in Kaduna has ordered the continuation of the trial of the leader, Islamic Movement in Nigeria(IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife Zeenat; after dismissing the motion of no-case-submission they had earlier submitted.

The couple is standing trial in court on eight counts of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among other allegations.

The IMN leader who was brought to court on Tuesday morning in the presence of tight security had asked the court to dismiss the Kaduna State government’s case against them for lack of evidence.

El-Zakzaky and his wife were arrested and detained since December 2015 following a bloody clash between IMN members and the Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State.

It would be recalled that during the last sitting on August 7, the presiding Judge, Justice Gideon Kurada fixed September 29, 2020, for ruling on the no-case submission, after counsel to the defendants, Abubakar Marshall who held the briefs for the lead counsel, Femi Falana, had asked the court to dismiss the charges preferred against the IMN leader by the government for not “disclosing an offence known to law contrary to Section 36 (8) and (12) of the 1999 constitution as amended”.

Similarly, the Prosecution Counsel, Dari Bayero also adopted his final arguments in the matter.

With the dismissal of the no-case submission, the court also ordered the continuation of the trial.

