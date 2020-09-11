Breaking News

JUST IN: Ex-Governor, Wamakko’s 23-Year-Old Daughter, Sadiya, Is Dead (PHOTOS)

By
0
Post Views: Visits 166

Sadiya Magatakarda Wamakko, the daughter of the former governor of Sokoto state, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has died.

Sadiya Magatakarda Wamakko died at the age of 23 years following complications arising from childbirth.

TVC News reports that she died at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto and was buried on Thursday night.

Her funeral prayer was conducted by the Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Juma’at Mosque, Sokoto, Liman Malami Shehu Akwara, at the residence of Senator Wamakko, Sahabi Dange, road, Gawon Nama, Sokoto.

See photos from the funeral prayers below:

Malawi: Electoral Commission Warns Shadow MPs Against Political Violence

Previous article

US sanctions ‘Russian agent’ for trying to damage Biden

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News