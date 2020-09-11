JUST IN: Ex-Governor, Wamakko’s 23-Year-Old Daughter, Sadiya, Is Dead (PHOTOS)

Sadiya Magatakarda Wamakko, the daughter of the former governor of Sokoto state, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has died.

Sadiya Magatakarda Wamakko died at the age of 23 years following complications arising from childbirth.

TVC News reports that she died at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto and was buried on Thursday night.

Her funeral prayer was conducted by the Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Juma’at Mosque, Sokoto, Liman Malami Shehu Akwara, at the residence of Senator Wamakko, Sahabi Dange, road, Gawon Nama, Sokoto.

See photos from the funeral prayers below:

