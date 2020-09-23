JUST IN: Govs meet Thursday over Labour’s planned strike

Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

Members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have scheduled an emergency meeting for Thursday to strategise on how to intervene in the threat by the Organised Labour to embark on strike over recent hike in electricity and petroleum products.

NGF’s spokesman, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening, said the meeting is planned for 6pm.

According to him: “Ahead of the threat by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to resort to an industrial action to force the Federal Government to rescind its decision to hike oil and electricity prices in the country, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum is holding an emergency meeting of all the governors to seek ways of settling the rift and finding a mutually agreed soft landing on amicable grounds.

“All governors are expected to attend the meeting as the matter is considered to be of urgent national importance, which needs to be quickly resolved in order not to worsen the already bad situation of Nigerians as caused by the Corona Virus pandemic, according to the DG of the Forum Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru.

“The meeting which is the first NGF emergency virtual teleconference starts at 6pm. Tomorrow, Thursday September 25, 2020.”