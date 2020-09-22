JUST IN: Kidnapped FRSC officials regain freedom in Nasarawa

By Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has revealed that all the remaining kidnapped officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), out of the initial 26 recently kidnapped along Maraban-Udege, have regained their freedom.

He disclosed this Tuesday while playing host to the Market Enterprise Development Advisor, Fatima Mukthar Buhari at the government house Lafia.

While congratulating the state Police Commissioner, Bola Longe, for the wonderful job of securing the release of the remaining kidnapped FRSC operatives, the Governor further thanked all the security agencies, as well as all those who worked hard to achieve the feat.

“I am happy to announce that all the 26 members of the FRSC that were recently kidnapped have been released Tuesday.

“I want to thank all the security agencies and all those who worked very hard to ensure that we achieved that feat. I want to thank them for all the efforts they are making in order to ensure that Nasarawa remains safe,” Sule stated.

Recall that 26 FRSC officials travelling for a training programme in at the FRSC Academy in Udi, Enugu State, were abducted by suspected bandits, with three of the kidnapped operatives earlier rescued.