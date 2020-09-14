JUST IN: Mailafia released, warns against further invitation

The embattled former deputy governor of central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Obadiah Mailafia, was Monday afternoon released, after undergoing over 3 hours interrogation at DSS headquarters in Jos, Plateau state.

Mailafia, who honoured the DSS invitation for the third time in one month, was allowed to go home at about 2: 50 pm, with cheers from his supporters.

After his release, Mailafia, who spoke to reporters, commended the DSS for their professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, the DSS exhibited high sense of professionalism in way they handled the matter.

Mailafia urged them to ensure that this should be the last invitation, adding that; l was not, maltreated, harassed or intimated in any guise.

Mailafia, explained that, what l said has nothing to with politics, l only spoke as a free citizen of this country and as such, l am the voice of the thousands of the voiceless of the citizens of this country.

Mailafia, further explained that, ” Muslims and Christian youths have taken and accepted me as their voice, so, l am the voice of the holy martyrs, so if l parish, l parish. God help Nigeria”, he maintained.

However, the Counsel to Mailafia, Barr. Yakubu Bawa, said, although, as a legal, we have examined the case, there is no doubt that the constant invitation by DSS of Dr. Mailafia made him pass through psychological trauma and l hope this should be the last invitation.

Obadiah Mailafia (born 24 December 1956) is a Nigerian development economist, international polymath, central banker, statesman and the 2019 Nigeria Presidential election Candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He is a former official of the African Development Bank Group and one-time Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He was also the Chief of Staff of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP), the 79-nation multilateral development institution based in Brussels, Belgium.

