JUST IN: Many burnt to death as bus catches fire in Anambra

Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Many passengers were burnt beyond recognition when their vehicle went into flames along Ihiala- Onitsha road, Anambra State.

The accident which involved a commercial bus was reportedly caused by overspeeding.

The Nation gathered the vehicle summersaulted severally following tire burst, making all the passengers burnt to death.

Confirming the incident, Ag. Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Kamal Musa, said all the passengers on board were burnt beyond recognition along with the bus.

He said the number of casualties and the vehicle make were yet to be determined due to the intensity of the crash.

He said: “A lone fatal road traffic crash allegedly caused by tyre burst as a result of excessive speeding leading summersault and the vehicle burst into flames this evening 6th September, 2020 at opposite Omorka in Ihiala along Ihiala- Onitsha road.

“Information reaching the Command states that all passengers on board were burnt beyond recognition along with the bus.

“The corpse of the only male adult who jumped out of the vehicle in the process has been deposited at Mogue in our lady of Lourdes Ihiala.

“Meanwhile, Anambra State fire service has been contacted and FRSC rescue team from Ihiala Unit Command are on ground to ensure free flow of traffic while obstruction is being cleared.”