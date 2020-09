ADVERTISEMENT

Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki has won at the Orhiomwon local government council of All Progressives Congress(APC) candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.



While the Governor scored 13,445, Ize-Iyamu garnered 10,458 votes.

Ize-Iyamu hails from Iguododo in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.

