JUST IN: PDP Congress in Niger State Disrupted

The Peoples Democratic Party is one of the major political parties in Nigeria.

A Peoples Democratic Party’s congress in Niger state was disrupted by violence on Saturday as members of the electoral committee were whisked away amid protest.

Among other things, the party was expected to elect new executive members at the Congress.

The two contestants for the Chairmanship position were the incumbent chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji and Engr. Mukhtar Mohammed.

Prior to the congress, some top members of the party under the aegis of PDP Stakeholders led by a former Deputy Governor Dr Nuhu Zagbayi, had been agitating against what they described as undue interference by the immediate past Governor, Dr. Babangida Aliyu.

They accused him of trying to impose a candidate on members, as against the initial agreement reached by the party members to affirm the current chairman Barrister Beji.

Although the congress was scheduled to start by 10 am, it didn’t commence until well past noon.