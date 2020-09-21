Kaduna Has Attracted Over $800m Of Investments Since 2016 – El-Rufai

A file photo of Governor Nasir El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday, said the state has attracted more than $800 million of local and foreign investments since 2016.

The Government made the remark during his opening presentation at the fifth edition of his administration’s economic and investment summit, KadInvest.

The Governor also said the state has had investment announcements of over $2.1 billion in 2020, far ahead of Lagos and any other state in the country.

El-Rufai said his administration’s focus was to enable the private sector to create jobs.

“We want to make Kaduna the state of choice for investment choice,” he said.

“We have been able to facilitate these investments by the creation of a one-stop shop called the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency chaired by the Deputy Governor, with His Royal Highness, the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, as the Vice-Chairman, and our commissioners as members, to operationalise and ensure the implementation of our Ease of Doing business charter.”

The Governor noted that in 2014, Kaduna was ranked by the World Bank as the 24th state, out of 36 states and the FCT, in the Ease of Doing business metric.

“By 2018, we had become number one,” he said.

He said the summit is designed to showcase Kaduna, to show our progress on an annual basis, and attract investors.