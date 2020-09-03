Kano assembly to investigate mass failure of SSS 3 students

Worried by the consistent mass failure of senior secondary school’s students in qualifying examination, Kano state house of assembly has constituted a seven member committee to investigate the trend.

Besides, the legislature queried the rational and process of the state funded qualifying examination and the limited government sponsored candidates for National Examination Council (NECO) on yearly routine.

Standing on a motion of public importance, member representing Ungogo constituency, Aminu Saadu Ungogo raised concern over what he described as “mass failure” of SS3 students in the qualifying examination in the last five years.

The Ungogo representative who disclosed that not more than 50 percent of students could scaled through the rigor of making credit in mathematics and English thereby reducing the number of candidates that benefitted government scholarship recently.

Ungogo equally advocated for a review of the qualifying examination especially the compulsory credit in English and Mathematics to assist several parents who are struggling to survive the devastating period of COVID-19.

He called for extension of registration of National Examination Council (NECO) registration to afford the less privilege parents enough time to pay for their wards.

Also, member representing Albasu constituency, Sani Umar Bataya urged the house to demand explanation from the executive on the massive failure of qualifying examination.

Bataya wanted the assembly to prevail on the executive to expand the allocation of students that will benefit from government scholarship on National Examination Council (NECO) registration.

The legislator worried that Kano maybe losing its admission quoter and job opportunities in future if the aspiring students to further their education.

The committee inagurated by the speaker, Abdulazeez Garba Gafasa, is being headed by deputy speaker and member representing Makoda constituency, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidere. The committee has four weeks to submit it report.



Kano state government has approved payment of N489,258,000=00 for Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) of students in public schools in the state.

The state sponsorship grants is meant for National Examination Council (NECO) and National Board for Arabia and Islamic Studies (NBAIS), where 29,126 qualified students already slated.

Government is to sponsor the registration fees of 29,126 students that obtained five credits and above including Mathematics and English in the Qualifying Examinations.

