Kano NLC ready for strike

The State Executive Council (SEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kano on Friday directed workers from public and private sectors to embark on indefinite industrial action effective from Monday 28th September, 2020.

Besides, the Kano NLC throw its weight behind the decision of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of NLC to begin mass mobilization of all professessional groups, religious organizations, market women, civil society allies to ensure total compliance of the indefinite strike action.

Addressing journalists after its emergency meeting on Friday, SEC stressed that the decision to join workers in the nationwide strike became pertinent, considering the prevailing socio-econimic hardship bedeviling the masses as a result of the sudden hike in electricity tariff and pump price mounted by the Federal government.

In the communique jointly signed by state chairman of NLC, Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir and it’s acting secretary, Comrade Hussaini Budah, SEC vowed to resist any attempt from any quarter to frustrate the strike, unless government reverse the recent hike in the pump price and electricity tariff.

The meeting between the National body of the labour congress and the Federal government held in Abuja on Thursday over the plan nationwide industrial action ended in deadlock.

NLC has vowed to proceed on the proposed industrial disharmony despite the exparte order that prohibiting NLC’s action pending the hearing and determination of the suite filed by Federal Government.

