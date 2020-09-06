Kano procures MIR machines for spinal cord assessment

By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Saturday said he has provided new modern MIR machines for the assessment of spinal cord injuries at the Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Kano. He spoke through his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, during an event marking the International Spinal Cord Injury Day.

The event which was organised by the state chapter of Spinal Cord Injury Association of Nigeria, in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), held at the State House.

Gawuna said the Ganduje administration has also provided furniture and accessories estimated at millions of naira to furnish and equip the association’s secretariat. He vowed to come out with more healthy measures for the physically challenged in the state.

“The survival of people with disability especially victims of spinal cord injuries in this era of covid 19, is very challenging and there is the need for them to be supported at all times” he said.

The Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, represented at the event by the Fagacin Kano Habibu Bello Dankadai, appealed to government and corporate organisations to come to the aid of people with disabilities so as to make their lives better.